MAKE RIBEYES GREAT AGAIN: RFK Jr. to unveil new guidance encouraging more saturated fats.

Kennedy has argued Americans need more trans and saturated fats, not less, saying foods like butter, cheese, milk and red meat have been unfairly demonized for decades. The updated guidance could be released as soon as this month.

“New dietary guidelines that are common sense, that stress the need to eat saturated fats of dairy, of good meat, of fresh meat and vegetables … when we release those, it will give everybody the rationale for driving it into our schools,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy has long argued that refined carbohydrates and ultraprocessed foods are the main culprits of an unhealthy diet, and that they have largely been ignored in conversations surrounding obesity and inflammation.