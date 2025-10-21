OH, CANADA: When a Tribe Whose Great Great Great Grandparents Once Fished There Now Owns Your Property.

People weren’t even paying attention, and why should they?

You bought your land fair and square, maybe even used ‘title insurance’ to research and cover that bad boy, so there were no competing claims or undiscovered liens.

You’ve been paying for it and paying taxes ON it, maybe for generations if it was family property.

But, sadly, if you live in the People’s Republic of the Canadian North, none of that matters.

The Cowichan – yes, indigenous but nomadic – decided to file a lawsuit almost six years ago. The tribe claimed that the waterfront and island that make up the better parts of the downtown Richmond area were illegally taken from them and needed to be returned, even though the tribe was – again – nomadic and never had an established settlement in the area.

Thanks to long-established Canadian woke wussiness, a B.C. Supreme Court judge agreed with them.