OOPS: A common error appeared to cause a major AWS outage, bringing down platforms from Reddit to Snapchat. “Based on the AWS service status page, the outage started with an error with its Domain Name System at Amazon’s northern Virginia data plant, located in what is known as the ‘Data Center Alley,’ where hundreds of data centers are located.”
