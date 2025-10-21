SECOND ORDER EFFECTS, HOW DO THEY WORK? Libya’s Fall and the Day the West Stopped Asking What Comes Next. “In a cruel irony the learned on the left will never admit, Gaddafi’s death was, and symbolized, the end of a dictatorship. It instead marked the death of Libya as a nation—today a marketplace of militias and foreign flags. Not a state. The Lesson the West Keeps Ignoring.”