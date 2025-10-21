KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Shutdowns Are Great Reminders of How Little Government We Need. “Despite the very public breakup between President Trump and Elon Musk, DOGE has been chugging along, trimming financial fat wherever it can. The work hasn’t been grabbing a lot of headlines — accounting isn’t very sexy and sensational — but it’s more important news than any of the No Kings diaper-filling.”