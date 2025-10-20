BARI WEISS BEGINNING TO HAVE AN IMPACT? Ouch: KJP Gets Slammed by CBS Hosts for Defending Biden, Claiming to Be an Independent.
Even co-host and Democrat donor Gayle King participated, saying she also thought, based on the title, Jean-Pierre would be unsparing in her criticisms of the administration, Instead, King noted, Jean-Pierre wrote a book claiming she never saw anything — even leading up to the fateful June 27, 2024 debate — that gave her pause about Biden’s abilities:
[P]eople said, why didn’t members of his inner circle speak up about what many believe was the apparent decline of — of Joe Biden and you said you’re a member of the inner circle and you never saw the decline. After that I wrote, how? You even write, Karine, you were on the plane with him going to the debate and you didn’t see anything. It is so hard to understand.
Jean-Pierre tried to have it both ways, claiming she “didn’t see him until after the debate even though I was on” Air Force One.
[Tony] Dokoupil cut in with this biting follow-up that blew holes in her fake move to become independent (which, if she lives in Virginia, doesn’t exist as there isn’t party registration): “Will you create a new party? Is that what you’re angling for?”
Jean-Pierre declared she’s not calling for a third party because “the history of third-party candidates in presidential” has never worked and she’s still “aligned with the values of the Democratic Party.”
Related: “Jean-Pierre revealed that she was leaving the Democratic Party in June while announcing her book. Before her high-profile White House role, she worked on multiple Democratic presidential campaigns and was an MSNBC political analyst,” and as her response to Dokoupil’s query illustrates, her talk of going “independent” was all a load of malarkey, to borrow one of her nominal former employer’s favorite words.