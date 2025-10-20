BARI WEISS BEGINNING TO HAVE AN IMPACT? Ouch: KJP Gets Slammed by CBS Hosts for Defending Biden, Claiming to Be an Independent.

Even co-host and Democrat donor Gayle King participated, saying she also thought, based on the title, Jean-Pierre would be unsparing in her criticisms of the administration, Instead, King noted, Jean-Pierre wrote a book claiming she never saw anything — even leading up to the fateful June 27, 2024 debate — that gave her pause about Biden’s abilities:

[P]eople said, why didn’t members of his inner circle speak up about what many believe was the apparent decline of — of Joe Biden and you said you’re a member of the inner circle and you never saw the decline. After that I wrote, how? You even write, Karine, you were on the plane with him going to the debate and you didn’t see anything. It is so hard to understand.

Jean-Pierre tried to have it both ways, claiming she “didn’t see him until after the debate even though I was on” Air Force One.

* * * * * * * *

[Tony] Dokoupil cut in with this biting follow-up that blew holes in her fake move to become independent (which, if she lives in Virginia, doesn’t exist as there isn’t party registration): “Will you create a new party? Is that what you’re angling for?”

Jean-Pierre declared she’s not calling for a third party because “the history of third-party candidates in presidential” has never worked and she’s still “aligned with the values of the Democratic Party.”