PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Shot: The ‘No Kings’ protests, like the tea party of 2009, are a warning to Trump.

—MSNBC, today.

Chaser: Rachel Maddow Shows Video of Man Being Teabagged in Gay Bar.

Rachel Maddow on Friday played a video of a man in underwear banging his genitals against another man’s forehead in a gay bar.

This was done to explain to her MSNBC audience the derivation of the term “teabagger,” the sexually-charged double entendre that sadly became popular this spring and summer as Tea Parties swept the nation.

According to Maddow, “This is where “teabag” comes from. This is a clip from a 1998 film by John Waters that`s called ‘Pecker.'”

As the dancer in the fictional gay bar squats to bang his genitals against a customer’s forehead, the emcee played by Martha Plimpton says, “Hey, Larry, no teabagging. You know the rules. No balls on foreheads.”