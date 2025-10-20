MORE NUKES IS GOOD NUKES: First liquid-fueled reactor in America: US firm readies to deploy Gen IV reactor by 2026.

“We are leading the race to deploy the country’s first Gen IV nuclear reactor,” said Doug Robison, Founder and CEO of Natura Resources.

He affirmed that the company is on schedule for the 2026 deployment thanks to several key achievements, including a construction license from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), a completed reactor facility, a fuel commitment from the Department of Energy, and strong support from the State of Texas.

…

An advanced reactor that uses liquid fuel—molten salts—as both fuel and coolant is called a Liquid-Fueled Molten Salt Reactor (LF-MSR). High operating temperatures and distinctive characteristics set LF-MSRs apart from conventional solid-fuel reactors.

This design enhances safety and efficiency by operating at high temperatures and low pressure. It can also use recycled waste fuel, produces significantly less waste than conventional reactors, and allows for the harvesting of vital medical isotopes used in cancer treatment.

The 1-MW MSR-1 is a precursor to the commercial-scale MSR-100, a 100-MW system designed for grid-scale power generation and produced water desalination.

The MSR-100’s modular components can be factory-built and deployed as needed, significantly lowering capital costs and making it cost-competitive with other baseload power sources like natural gas.