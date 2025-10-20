CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Mayors in America’s Gun Control Nirvana Now Want to Take a Supply-Side Approach Their Persistent ‘Gun Violence’ Problem.

Brady President Kris Brown said, “Let’s focus on the supply side.”

Brown said irresponsible gun dealers sell to straw purchasers, weapons traffickers, and often do it off the books.

“Here in California, it’s 10% of the dealers that are responsible for 50% of the guns recovered in crime,” Brown said. …

Richmond Mayor Eduardo Martinez said his officers have been researching the supply side of gun violence.

“We need to make sure that they are penalized for making our streets less safe by providing guns,” Martinez said. “In Richmond, we’ve had the Police Department start identifying the weapons and sourcing them just so that we have and idea of where they’re coming from.”