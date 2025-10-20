CORN, POPPED: Patel Close To Cracking Antifa Funding Sources. “A lot of the names (George Soros, Tides Foundation, Alliance for Global justice, Open Society Foundations, ActBlue, etc.) are familiar, though he’s missing Arabella Associates, and Fidelity and Schwab are going to be a shock for some.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.