DOUGLAS MACKINNON: Failing cities like Chicago should heed Ken Griffin’s warning: No tax base, no money.

Thanks to President Trump, and also to the rhetorical feud now taking place between him and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago is now getting a great deal of attention. But guess what? The Windy City was already awful long before that feud.

As the Chicago Tribune reported several years ago, over the past 60 years, more than 40,000 men, women and children have been murdered in the city, with hundreds of thousands wounded. Although many are not aware of that shocking statistic, it can be assumed that Ken Griffin knew of it. Why? Because Chicago had served as the headquarters for Citadel for more than three decades when he chose to leave it forever.

In explaining his rationale for moving his world-famous hedge fund to Miami, Griffin said in part: “Chicago, you know, unfortunately, over the last six or seven years, has been engulfed in a series of problems, which has been our headquarters for years. Asking people to leave Chicago for New York or Miami has not been hard.”

Note to far-left socialist-leaning mayors, politicians and activists: If you drive out billionaires and job creators, then your “free is for me” policy initiatives will collapse.