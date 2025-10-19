JOURNALISM: CBS News editor Bari Weiss stuns 60 Minutes journalists to silence as she asks humiliating question on ‘slanted’ coverage.

The self-proclaimed centrist, 41, who has made political neutrality a focal point of her plans for the network, hit journalists with the seven-word question during a private Tuesday meeting, The New York Times reported. ‘Why does the country think you’re biased?’ she asked – leaving the staff and stars of the country’s top news program baffled and unable to respond. Weiss’s question was awkward, as three anonymous sources told the newspaper. The 60 Minutes reporters – including standouts Anderson Cooper, who doubles as a long-time CNN anchor, and Lesley Stahl – see themselves as impartial, the insiders said.

Previously: The Liberal Bias of CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “Should CNN really be that comfortable with the ‘face’ of their network giving such an unchallenged platform to such a biased commentator? Wouldn’t it be more fair to at least have someone to rebut his point of view, or to add a different perspective? Put another way, how often has Cooper had on, as guest, Maher’s equivalent on the right, say his old pal Ann Coulter, who appears to take a similar approach to Maher’s in the business of outrage? Yes, we are aware that Coulter has appeared on AC360, but the tone of those discussions appear very different than the amused and convivial conversations that Cooper shares with Maher.”

And another flashback: CBS “60 minutes”: Instead of listening to the hostages, Stahl chose to glorify Hamas.