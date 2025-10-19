AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Mamdani Says He Will Build Wall Separating East New York From West New York https://t.co/HwTmbzkxDL pic.twitter.com/6YC9kKSUov
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 1, 2025
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Mamdani Says He Will Build Wall Separating East New York From West New York https://t.co/HwTmbzkxDL pic.twitter.com/6YC9kKSUov
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 1, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.