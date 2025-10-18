SONNY BUNCH: Diane Keaton, 1946–2025.

Manhattan and Annie Hall are slowly being written out of the cinematic history books thanks to critical discomfort with Woody Allen, but Keaton’s work as Allen’s muse in those two films is iconic for good reason. As the title character in Annie Hall, Keaton embodied the archetype that would much later come to be known as the Manic Pixie Dream Girl. But whereas the trope would evolve over the years to serve fully and solely as a means for the lead actor’s growth, Keaton’s Annie was a real and realized character, while Allen’s Alvy seems stuck.

And she was a fashion plate, of course: Keaton’s wardrobe in that movie, the bowler hats and slacks and vests and suspenders, was chosen by the actress herself, and I don’t think you can overstate the impact this brand of feminine-masculine quirk had on the fashion landscape. It’s a key look for a character that Allen wrote at least partly based on Keaton herself; Allen’s awkward nebbish is really only tolerable because of her self-deprecatingly confident tomboy routine, and her Academy Award for Best Actress was well deserved.

As Roger Ebert noted in a re-review of Manhattan, “Allen’s whole career is based on making the secondary characters heroic,” and that is certainly true of Keaton’s work in Annie Hall and Manhattan. Allen’s stand-in leads need someone to save them from themselves, and Keaton serves . . . well, if not quite that role, then something close to it. Less so in Manhattan, I suppose, where she again serves as an audience stand-in of sorts, though one who mostly says to be saying “Get a load of this guy, can you believe him?” The appeal is there, but she’s smart enough to know to get away, and Keaton sells it with skill.

The two greatest crime dramas of all time and two of the greatest romantic comedies of all time, in a single decade, all of which have Keaton at their center. That’s not a bad legacy, particularly when forty-five more years were to follow. Rest in peace.