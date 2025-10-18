October 19, 2025

DISPATCHES FROM THE DOOM GOBLIN: Greta Thunberg: I was tortured, beaten and starved by Israel.

Greta Thunberg has claimed she was “hit, kicked, starved and tortured” during her time in Israeli custody.

The Swedish activist accused Israeli guards of defacing her suitcase with the words “whore Greta”, drawings of a penis and images of the Star of David.

America’s Newspaper of Record provides additional details about how it all went down:

