REQUIEM FOR THE BIDEN ERROR ERA: Brink Of A “Humanitarian Disaster:” 800 Migrant Families Set To Be Stranded In Pennsylvania Town Amid Factory Closure.

Before corporate media ever descended on the small Appalachia town of Charleroi, Pennsylvania, ZeroHedge had boots on the ground in the late summer of 2024, uncovering a network of labor mules, migrant workers (both legal and illegal), and a web of corruption and exploitation of poor migrants enabled by the Biden-Harris regime’s open-border and lax immigration policies to replace native workers.

Now, the consequences of open-border policies and lax immigration policies that enabled migrants to be funneled into the small town could be set to unleash what some folks at the local level are calling a “humanitarian disaster” in the making. This is because Fourth Street Barbecue is planning to shut down its plants at the end of the month after defaulting on more than $80 million in loans, according to local media outlet WTAE. The plant’s closure means that most of its workers, Haitian migrants under Temporary Protected Status (TPS), will soon be jobless and, once their TPS protections expire, reclassified as illegal. Imagine that – half a town full of illegals.

Exit question: “To the local politicians, nonprofits, churches, and everyone else involved in the funneling of migrants into Charleroi: Was it worth destroying a small town for short-term gain?”