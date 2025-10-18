GEORGE MF WASHINGTON: Pauline Kael-ism is Alive and Well in the Hollywood Press.

Hyper-partisan rage bait content is fundamentally boring. It’s nothing but chicken soup for the Progressive Resistance soul. It reveals nothing important and it appeals only to the fragile emotional state of a notoriously tiny ratings demographic. But the networks do it anyway, because “Resistance” to TrumpHitler has become the moral imperative of their lives.

And that is why reliably liberal Bari Weiss, of all people, is suddenly such a threat. The Left cannot risk a CBS News that is not automatically oppositionally defiant to Trump. And so, the Hollywood Press has reflexively attacked Weiss. Variety called her a “provocateur”, a label they conspicuously did not apply to Jimmy Kimmel, despite a deliberately provocative Charlie Kirk monologue which got him (temporarily) pulled from the air and triggered a liberal media orgasm. John Oliver went on his HBO show and waved away Weiss’ entire body of work by declaring it “irresponsible and deeply misleading” and “right-leaning”… without providing a single example. Other outlets complained that Weiss has no experience running a news organization, this despite having built a successful $150 million media company from scratch. You would think that a media which celebrates Meghan Markle as a “female founder”, and where iconic American media companies are disappearing more often than they are being created, might hail Bari Weiss as one of the most important media figures in recent American history. Alas, that is not the world in which we live.

What’s most unbelievable about all this is the fact that whatever Bari Weiss does with CBS News, it will remain a liberal media outlet, perhaps even a progressive one… it just won’t be propaganda, that’s all. But Weiss cannot be allowed to pull back on the reins of one of the left’s most beloved propaganda machines even a little bit. She must be destroyed, or at least fatally hobbled, before she can show the world what it looks like when a news organization follows the facts wherever they lead, calls balls and strikes without fear or favor and isn’t reflexively hostile to anything not of the Progressive Left. Because if she is successful, and if Ellison can use her success as one part of building a successful studio which is not dependent on partisan rage and anti-Trump ODD, then the entire progressive media resistance project could collapse entirely.