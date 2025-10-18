I’LL TAKE HEADLINES OUT OF 1930s GERMANY FOR $500, ALEX: Jewish man arrested after his Star of David ‘antagonized’ protesters.

A Jewish lawyer wearing a Star of David was arrested after police alleged the symbol had “antagonised” pro-Palestine protesters.

Police interview footage obtained by The Telegraph shows a detective accusing the Jewish man of openly wearing a Star of David that could cause “offence”.

The suspect, who was handcuffed and detained by police for almost ten hours, told The Telegraph his arrest appeared to be an attempt by the Metropolitan Police to “criminalise the wearing of a Star of David”.

He was displaying the Jewish symbol on a silver chain around his neck. The six-pointed star, measured just 2cm – less than an inch – across.

The man, who is in his 40s, was arrested at 7pm on Aug 29 at a pro-Palestine protest outside the Israeli embassy in Kensington in central London. The lawyer insists he was acting as an independent legal observer, monitoring the event for unlawful behaviour by the protesters and to scrutinise the actions of police.

But officers instead accused him of antagonising the crowd and being part of a counter-protest.

He was handcuffed behind his back, bundled into the back of a “meat wagon” and then held for questioning at Hammersmith police station, before finally being released at 4.30am the next morning.