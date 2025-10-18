GOOD AND HARD, FUN CITY: Zohran Mamdani appears smiling, arm-in-arm with ’93 WTC bombing co-conspirator and terrorist apologist.

Mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani happily campaigned with a popular Brooklyn Imam long known as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, whose son once ran a terrorist camp for kids.

The Democratic nominee appears in a photo posted to X laughing and grinning, standing arm-in-arm with Imam Siraj Wahhaj and City Councilmember Yusef Abdus Salaam at Wahhaj’s Bed-Stuy mosque to celebrate the weekly Muslim prayer.

“Today at Masjid At-Taqwa, I had the pleasure of meeting with Imam Siraj Wahhaj, one of the nation’s foremost Muslim leaders and a pillar of the Bed-Stuy community for nearly half a century,” Mamdani wrote Friday on X.

* * * * * * *

The religious figure was fingered by prosecutors as an “unindicted co-conspirator” in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, which left six people dead — and had publicly defended the plotters of the attack against the FBI and CIA, which he at the time dubbed the “real terrorists.”

During subsequent trials, Wahhaj testified in support of Sheik Omar Abdel Rahman — the infamous “blind sheikh” and leader of a terrorist sect out of Egypt — calling the man a “respected scholar.”