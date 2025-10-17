BERNIE SANDERS, CHRIS MURPHY TO HEADLINE ‘NO KINGS’ RALLY WITH ACTIVIST WHO DEFENDED HAMAS ATTACK, CHEERED TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT:

Sens. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) and Chris Murphy (D., Conn.) passionately defended the anti-Trump No Kings rally in Washington, D.C., this weekend against allegations that it will attract Hamas sympathizers and other far-left radicals. But one of the senators’ fellow speakers has praised Hamas’s “resistance” against Israel, cheered the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump, referred to conservative activist Charlie Kirk as a “bitch” after his assassination last month, and expressed her desire for “the west” to “fall.”

Sanders pushed back earlier this week against House Speaker Mike Johnson (R., La.), who predicted that “Hamas supporters,” “antifa types,” and “Marxists” will be prevalent at the event. In a video posted to X, Sanders said No Kings is “not a ‘hate America’ rally.”

“Quite the contrary; it is a love America rally,” said Sanders.