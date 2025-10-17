“LIBERAL MUSTINESS:” Antifa propaganda movie with Leonardo DiCaprio TANKS at box office.

Warner Brothers’ “One Battle After Another” is slated to lose around $100 million after the film was released in theaters in September, according to a report from Variety. The movie stars actor Leonardo DiCaprio playing ex-revolutionary Bob Ferguson. The movie has been slammed online by many people who have said it glorifies left-wing violence.

The movie, according to the outlet, needs around $300 million in revenue to break even with the costs incurred by the film. Thus far, the film, released on September 26, has only been able to bring in $140 million. Citing executives with knowledge of the matter, Variety reports that the movie will turn out to be a $100 million loss.

The movie has been slammed by some online as glorifying left-wing violence and some have connected the movie to Antifa. The character is part of a group of “ex-revolutionaries” who “reunite to rescue the daughter of one of their own,” per IMDb.

American Psycho author Bret Easton Ellis said of the film, “It’s kind of shocking to see these kind of accolades for — I’m sorry, it’s not a very good movie — because of its political ideology, and it’s so obvious that’s what they’re responding to. Why it’s considered a masterpiece, the greatest film of the decade, the greatest film ever made [is] because it really aligns with this kind of leftist sensibility… [it will soon be] a kind of musty relic of the post-Kamala Harris era — that thing everyone gathers around and pretends is so fantastic and so great when it really isn’t, just to make a point… There’s a liberal mustiness to this movie that already feels very dated by October 2025. Very dated. And it just doesn’t read the room. You know, it reads a tiny corner of the room, but it does not read what is going on in America.”