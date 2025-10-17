TEXAS: Democrat Sacrificial Lamb Steps Up To Be Slaughtered By Abbott. “Every four years, the Texas Democratic Party has to offer up a gubernatorial candidate to get slaughtered by the Republican nominee. Beto O’Rourke lost to incumbent Greg Abbott by over 800,000 votes in 2022, and Abbott’s two previous opponents, Lupe Valdez (2018) and Wendy ‘Abortion Barbie’ Davis (2014) didn’t even get that close. Davis was a state senator, and Lupe Valdez a Dallas County sheriff, and now another leftwing female official unknown statewide has decided to step up to the butcher’s block.”