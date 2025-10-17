BUT ALL THE VERY BEST PEOPLE ASSURED ME THAT ANTIFA WAS JUST AN IDEA: Two Alleged Antifa Members Charged with Terrorism-Related Crimes. “Federal prosecutors have charged two North Texas men, Cameron Arnold and Zachary Evetts, who are accused of helping orchestrate an attack on an ICE detention center in Alvarado. They are charged with providing material support to terrorists, attempted murder of officers and employees of the U.S., and discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.”

Much more at the link from Jonathan Turley.