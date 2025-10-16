CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: DC Man’s Slip of the Tongue Lands Him in Jail for Possession of a Forced Reset Trigger. “You probably haven’t heard the name Erez Avissar — but if you’re a gun owner, you’d better remember it. Because what just happened to him in Washington, D.C. should scare the hell out of anyone who believes in the Constitution.”
