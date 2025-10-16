WAS IT OVER WHEN THE ACCOUNTANTS BOMBED PEARL HARBOR?! What the Hell Happened to the Dems on CNN Last Night?

AOC says "rivers were on fire" because of corporations like Deloitte "pouring chemicals" into waterways. Deloitte is an accounting, consulting, and tax services firm. No idea what she's talking about. pic.twitter.com/mLX64nPnVk — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 16, 2025

The former bartender is apparently still inventing exciting new ideas for cocktails:

Bernie Sanders was also operating at peak efficiency: Bernie Sanders IMMEDIATELY Regretted Asking CNN Town Hall Guy About Gov’t Shutdown Blame.

🔥Bernie got COOKED. This guy just calmly smacked Bernie Sanders down in a single sentence. BRUTAL. pic.twitter.com/BV1cgFEsip — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 16, 2025

Fortunately, one Democrat at a televised town hall last night was making a modicum of sense:

🚨 WOW! SEN. FETTERMAN (D): “I know and I love people who voted for President Trump. They are NOT fascists, they’re NOT Nazis, they’re NOT trying to destroy the Constitution!” pic.twitter.com/U9V0vzIzye Can the rest of the party say this, please? “[Charlie Kirk] is a father that… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 16, 2025

In accordance with the prophecy:

Naturally of course, because he’s now making sense, the left wants the Fetterman to be roaming the Pennsylvania countryside alone:

Democrats thought it was awesome to have a scalloped potatoes brain in the Oval Office for four years but heaven forefend Senator Fetterman pivot to being something like a 1990’s Democrat. — Corpo Scribe (@NightCityTimes) October 16, 2025

UPDATE: AOC confirms that the thing that the party’s propaganda arm isn’t happening is happening: ‘Every Person’ Deserves Coverage: AOC Backs Taxpayer-Funded Health Care for Illegal Immigrants.

More: