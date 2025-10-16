October 16, 2025

WAS IT OVER WHEN THE ACCOUNTANTS BOMBED PEARL HARBOR?! What the Hell Happened to the Dems on CNN Last Night?

The former bartender is apparently still inventing exciting new ideas for cocktails:

Bernie Sanders was also operating at peak efficiency: Bernie Sanders IMMEDIATELY Regretted Asking CNN Town Hall Guy About Gov’t Shutdown Blame.

Fortunately, one Democrat at a televised town hall last night was making a modicum of sense:

In accordance with the prophecy:

Naturally of course, because he’s now making sense, the left wants the Fetterman to be roaming the Pennsylvania countryside alone:

UPDATE: AOC confirms that the thing that the party’s propaganda arm isn’t happening is happening: ‘Every Person’ Deserves Coverage: AOC Backs Taxpayer-Funded Health Care for Illegal Immigrants.

More:

Posted at 2:35 pm by Ed Driscoll