LESS THAN HOPED FOR BUT NOTHING TO SNEEZE AT: DOGE says that it has created $210 billion in taxpayer savings. “The site breaks down savings from various categories like asset sales, contract and lease cancellations or renegotiations, fraud elimination, grant terminations, interest savings, programmatic changes, regulatory relief, and workforce reductions. Roughly 30% of this total is detailed in DOGE’s ‘wall of receipts,’ which lists specific actions such as the termination of 13,440 contracts worth approximately $61 billion, 15,887 grants worth $49 billion, and 264 leases worth $113 million. The remaining savings are unitemized, with DOGE noting that full documentation is delayed due to regulatory requirements and lags in public databases like the Federal Procurement Data System.”