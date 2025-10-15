GO BEYOND THE SCARY HEADLINES: Pentagon Reporters Are Losing Their Press Credentials Today: Here’s What’s Really Happening. “The new rules will restrict reporters’ physical access to people and locations within the Pentagon, reorganizing newsroom space in the building, and, in some situations, reporters will require an escort to move around certain parts of the building. This is standard procedure in most military installations, and, for that matter, just about any private company or organization in the country.”