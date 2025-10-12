JD VANCE ANNIHILATES GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS IN FIERY LIVE INTERVIEW:

VANCE: “Here’s, George, why fewer and fewer people watch your program and why you’re losing CREDIBILITY, because you’re talking for now 5 minutes with the Vice President of the United States about this story regarding Tom Homan, a story that I’ve read about, but I don’t even know the video that you’re talking about. Meanwhile, low-income women can’t get food because the Democrats and Chuck Schumer have shut down the government!”

“You are focused on a BOGUS story. You’re insinuating criminal wrongdoing against a guy who has done nothing wrong instead of focusing on the fact that our country is struggling because our government’s shut down! Let’s talk about the real issues, George.”

“I think the American people would benefit much more from that than from you going down some weird left-wing rabbit hole where the facts clearly show that Tom Homan didn’t engage in any criminal wrongdoing.”

GEORGE: “It’s not a weird left-wing rabbit hole! I didn’t insinuate anything. I asked you whether Tom Homan accepted $50,000 as was heard on an audio tape recorded by the FBI in September 2024, and you did not answer the question. Thank you for your time this morning.”