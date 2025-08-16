OF COURSE THE SUBWAY SANDWICH-THROWER IS A THEATER KID:

Is Dunn a deep-state plant? Was his effort part of a viral marketing campaign for the new Chappell Roan song ? Details remain murky – but Cockburn’s confidante Jacqueline Sweet does have a nugget or two. Namely, that Dunn is apparently Cockburn’s neighbor in Dupont Circle, and that he was a theater kid at his South Dakota high school (in case it wasn’t obvious from the quality of the throw)…

No story has captured Cockburn’s imagination this week quite like the U Street Sandwich Thrower. Sean Charles Dunn, a 37-year-old lawyer at the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division, was so incensed at the increased law enforcement presence in DC that he threw a Subway sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection agent – and was sub-sequently arrested . “He thought it was funny,” said a disgusted Judge Jeanine Pirro, the US Attorney for DC.

In his Commentary newsletter yesterday, headlined, “The Hurl of Sandwich,” Abe Greenwald writes:

In watching this longer clip of the incident, the first thing that jumps out is that Sean Charles Dunn should never have had the chance to throw the sandwich in the first place. He was way out of line before things got to that point. The fact that the Customs and Border Patrol officers didn’t arrest him earlier should allay any fears about an authoritarian takeover of D.C.

As seen in the full clip, Dunn starts by cursing at the agents and calling them fascists from across the street. I’d argue that this already constitutes disturbing the peace, and he should have been cuffed for it.

But our supposed American Brownshirts are, in fact, quite lax, and their inaction seemed to invite Dunn to ramp up the abuse. He crosses the street, stands inches away from the officers, screams more of the same right in their faces, and tells them to back up. This, arguably, is obstructing federal officers while they’re doing their jobs.

But because the agents remain unperturbed, Dunn finally has to go all in. So he lobs his sandwich at the chest of one of them and runs.

This new level of comfort that liberal Americans feel in openly abusing law-enforcement officials links directly back—like so much else—to the summer riots of 2020. That was when our long-standing respect for—and informed caution around—cops carrying deadly weapons was rendered passe.