DISPATCHES FROM THE FINAL FRONTIERS OF THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE:

And they’re not alone! “‘We’ve got to ask, why is this man [Osama bin Laden] so popular around the world? Why are people so supportive of him in many countries that are riddled with poverty?’ Answering her own question, [Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash] the bin Laden-friendly Democrat explained: ‘He’s been out in these countries for decades, building schools, building roads, building infrastructure, building day care facilities, building health care facilities, and the people are extremely grateful. We haven’t done that.’”

And who can forget the incredible literacy rate of those trapped on the prison island of Cuba: “[Bernie] Sanders told CBS that, ‘when Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it.’ Sanders added that ‘it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad.’”

Related: Francesca Albanese says US sanctions over her criticism of Israel will seriously impact her life.