AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
JB Pritzker Joins Police Force In Hopes Of Getting Sandwich Thrown At Him https://t.co/7IUUsIlSVB pic.twitter.com/0lnMItYEuT
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 14, 2025
