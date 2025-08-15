AS ALWAYS, LIFE IMITATES THE EARLIER, FUNNIER EPISODES OF SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE:
Shot:
Announcer: It’s time for “The Franken & Davis Show”, starring Al Franken and Tom Davis. And now, here’s Al and Tom!
[ dissolve to Al and Tom standing on stage ]
Al Franken: Thank you, thank you! Good evening, ladies and gentlemen! It’s GREAT to be back!
Tom Davis: That’s right. And, tonight, we’d like to stick our necks out a little bit on national television, and call for a violent overthrow of the United States government! [ he bows, as the audience applauds ]
Al Franken: Thank you! Thank you! You see, besides being a professional comedy team, Tom and I are international Communist revolutionaries… and we believe that nothing can really be changed in this country, through the Democratic process! [ brief applause ] Oh, thank you! We’re glad a lot of you feel that way!
—NBC’s Saturday Night Live, October 21st, 1978.
Chaser: Abolish the Senate. End the Electoral College. Pack the Court.
—New York Times headline, yesterday.
I’m so old, I can remember when Emperor Palpatine was supposed to be the bad guy in Star Wars. Though as Jim Geraghty tweets, “It is helpful to everyone for the modern American left to come out and openly acknowledge what has been obvious, but denied, for a long time: their objective is to repeal and replace the existing U.S. Constitution.“