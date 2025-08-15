CHANGE?
Police in Paris arrest a rioter 👇
Rioter: “I just said Free Palestine”
Policeman: “Shut the f*ck up. Go to Palestine if you've got the balls” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IlV4quciQP
— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) August 15, 2025
