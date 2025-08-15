BEEGE: There’s No Pinched Sour Face Like Nicole Wallace Pinched Sour Face.

Over the years, major dad and I have come up with a nickname for these chicks who adopt this sort of world-weary, affected, always disgusted mien:

MISS PERPETUALLY PAINED

Dana Bash is one, Brianna Keilar yet another, and MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace is a shining example of the variety.

Where once there was an all-American, kind of attractive girl with brains and potential, there’s now a bitter, hard, shrewish harpy.

How does being a successful progressive do that to you?