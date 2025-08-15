CDR SALAMANDER: China’s Show of Force in… the Arctic.

When you have the world’s largest navy, you soon realize you can be everywhere, all at once, because you want to.

We all had fun at the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) navy and coast guard’s expense yesterday in Operation Bumper Boats, but now it is time to get back to serious things.

As we discussed six months ago, the PRC is not an Arctic nation. It has, at best, a tertiary concern with the Arctic. Just look at the chart at the top of last week’s post, no PRC coastline to be seen.

That isn’t stopping her.

While we continue to try to figure out a way to catch up in the icebreaker game, the PRC is already there.

They are not doing this for pure research; they are looking at how to leverage every corner of the planet for military and economic gain for themselves.