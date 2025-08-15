HOW IT STARTED:

Denim ads get people riled up. Does it all flow from the foundational contrast between starch and flesh? No doubt the minds behind the Sweeney campaign wanted to stir memories of Brooke Shields, declaring to Richard Avedon’s camera, in 1980: “You wanna know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing.” In another ad for the campaign, Shields, mock-struggling to put on a pair of skintight jeans, says, “The secret of life lies hidden in the genetic code.” The element of perversion, the artistic touch, in that Calvin Klein ad was Shields’s age, which was fifteen. Sweeney is twenty-seven. No great artist directed these commercials. The allusion is incoherent, unless, of course, we root around for other meanings, and we don’t have to search for long: genes, referring to Sweeney’s famously large breasts; genes, referring to her whiteness. (American Eagle has said that the campaign “is and always was about the jeans.”) Interestingly, breasts, and the desire for them, are stereotyped as objects of white desire, as opposed to, say, the Black man’s hunger for ass. Sweeney, on the precipice of totalizing fame, has an adoring legion, the most extreme of whom want to recruit her as a kind of Aryan princess. To them, she signals, as my colleague Lauren Michele Jackson wrote, a “rejoicing in a perceived return to a bygone beauty standard in the wake of all that overzealous feminism they blame on the left.” A lot of people don’t like the ad campaign, and there are plenty of reasons not to: there’s no irony or camp to leaven the trashy, dog-whistle atmosphere. But the fawning from conservatives—everyone from Megyn Kelly to J. D. Vance—is reactive, precipitated by the dislike, which, yes, reached a pitch of outrage, but dissipated, fairly quickly I think, into a bored fatigue. Still, everyone wants to elect their perspective of sobriety and proportion. Stephen Colbert, who now hosts “The Late Show” with a persecuted swagger, chastised the outraged, those who see the ad as master-race propaganda, claiming that they were overreacting. Can’t you handle a stupid pun, in other words? To be clear, many of us—the Negroes, the queers, the hairy feminists, et cetera, et cetera—do not react out of a feeling of personal injury, as if the blondeness-as-beauty standard has terrorized us.

—“The Banal Provocation of Sydney Sweeney’s Jeans,” Doreen St. Félix, the New Yorker, August 2nd.

How it is going:

Once Rufo began retweeting her, St. Felix of course deleted her X account, but not before many of her tweets were screencapped. Her next article, in which she claims she was the innocent victim of a witch hunt, will be an amazing read.

As Wesley Yang tweets, “Chosen as a staff writer at the New Yorker three years out of Brown University at age 25 because it was important to be aligned with the emerging thing that was going to dominate the next decade. Who can dispute that they chose rightly?”

In a follow-up tweet, Yang adds, “Was the New Yorker merely following the trend or were they making it happen, or were they making it happen because something impelled them to do so? It’s hard to remember why it seemed to make sense to the editors of the Atlantic to hire Ibram X. Kendi when they did, why Jacob Blake’s shooting was seen as urgent national news, why any of this resulted in the Democratic party leadership kneeling in kente cloth. It’s all gone down the memory hole. But periodically some pseudo-event (like a TV commercial for a denim company) will dredge up the miasma once again.”

Exit quote: