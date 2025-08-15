KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Trump Hilariously Manhandles Newsom’s Sad Attempt to Troll Him. “There are people in America who believe that California Governor Gavin Newsom is a tough, competent warrior in the Democrats’ battle against everything that President Donald Trump does. Collectively, these people are known as the mentally insane. Fortunately for America, there aren’t nearly as many of them as Gov. Gav and the Democratic Party elites think.”