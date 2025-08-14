CUTTING OFF THEIR NOSES TO SPITE THEIR FACES: Allies, in jab at Trump, threaten not to buy F-35s. “The F-35, made by Lockheed Martin, is especially vulnerable to this sort of economic turbulence. Its parts come from more than 100 suppliers around the world, and big overseas orders help keep the price of each jet down. If countries pull out or cut back, costs go up for everyone. The combined price tag for Spain’s and Switzerland’s F-35 orders was about $15 billion for several dozen planes each.”

Spreading the production around globally was supposed to A) keep prices down, and B) keep allies on board through domestic job creation. So I guess we’ll see whether they’ll go through with the threats.