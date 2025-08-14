WHEW — GOOD THING TRUMP STEPPED IN TO RUN THE CITY, THEN! D.C. Mayor Heads to Martha’s Vineyard as Trump Takes Over City.
It makes perfect sense, considering how aggressively the island dealt with their influx of illegal immigrants:
WHEW — GOOD THING TRUMP STEPPED IN TO RUN THE CITY, THEN! D.C. Mayor Heads to Martha’s Vineyard as Trump Takes Over City.
It makes perfect sense, considering how aggressively the island dealt with their influx of illegal immigrants:
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.