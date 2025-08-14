A FLASH OF SANITY FROM CALIFORNIA: Local Calif. School Board Bans Trans Athletes From Girls’ Sports.

The Kern County Board of Education voted on Tuesday to adopt a resolution related to Title IX, KBAK/KBFX reported.

Title IX is a federal law that requires equal opportunities for boys and girls in school sports and programs.

Under California law, transgender students can compete in sports that match their gender identity.

“Now, there be it resolved the Kern County Board of Education affirms it is for Title IX and calls on athletic governing bodies to uphold its protections by ensuring fairness in girls’ sports,” trustee Lori Cisneros said.