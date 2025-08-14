FUNNY HOW THESE “FACT CHECKS” ONLY WORK IN ONE DIRECTION: Washington Post “Fact Checker” Was “Completely Wrong” on Wuhan Lab-Leak Headline, He Says.

Glenn Kessler, the fact-checking columnist who recently concluded a 28-year career at the Washington Post and recently launched the BY GLENN KESSLER Substack, joined me yesterday to talk about some of the issues raised in his article “Why I left the Washington Post.”

I asked him about the erosion of popular trust in fact-checking by elite institutions. One topic that came up along the way was whether fact-checkers prematurely declared false the “lab leak” theory of the Covid-19 virus’s origins.

Kessler was admirably forthright in acknowledging that he’d gotten wrong a Washington Post headline on that topic.

“I screwed up…I was completely wrong,” he told me, speaking of what he called his “infinite regret” at a headline casting doubt on the lab-leak theory.

“Everyone makes mistakes. No one is perfect. And when you’ve got a title like ‘the fact checker,’ when you make a mistake, people notice. So, you know, you’ve got to own it,” he said.