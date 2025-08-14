2025’s “FIERY BUT MOSTLY PEACEFUL” MOMENT:

“largely clean” driving record other than drunk driving and killing a mother and her 11 year old daughter https://t.co/dEOvCDDwVS — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) August 14, 2025

The screenshot on the right reads, “Raul Luna-Perez, 43, is accused of driving drunk on July 26 and crossing into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on collision that killed a woman and her 11-year-old daughter. The Trump administration has said Murphy, a Democrat, is to blame because of a state sanctuary policy for undocumented immigrants.”

The New York Post adds that Luna-Perez “had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit, New Jersey officials revealed this week…[he] was driving more than 60 miles an hour down a residential street in Lakewood when his Dodge Durango rammed into 42-year-old Maria Pleitez’s Nissan Sentra,” adding that “The suspect was free to drive despite two DUI arrests in March and April and a domestic violence arrest in 2023, according to records.”

I've handled quite a few DUI cases. I've never seen a DUI defendant handcuffed and in a jail uniform unless there was a lot more to it than simply blowing over the legal limit. — Ari H. Mendelson "Premier Psychic of Our Day" (@kingmakerseries) August 14, 2025

Dana DiFilippo’s bio at the Trenton-area New Jersey Monitor states that prior to writing for the paper, she was with “WHYY, Philadelphia’s NPR station, and the Philadelphia Daily News, a paper known for exposing corruption and holding public officials accountable.” She apparently deleted her X account after her largely clean but rather Orwellian choice of phrasing went viral.