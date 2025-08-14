KENNEDY CENTER GOES POPULIST:

British actor Michael Crawford, best known for originating the titular role in the Broadway smash “The Phantom of the Opera,” and country music star George Strait will also be honored at a ceremony later this year.

But the Kennedy Center went populist long before Trump initiated his kultur-coup. In “Monkeeing Around with Culture,” his 2017 Washington Free Beacon review of Michael Nesmith’s autobiography, Joseph Bottum wrote:

Still, the main reason that one might read Michael Nesmith’s memoir, 50 years past his prime, touches only a little, almost incidentally, on the music and the television performances. It derives instead from the nation’s curious settling on the pop culture of the 1960s and 1970s as a base for shared knowledge.

Perhaps that seems an exaggeration. But consider this: On August 3, the Washington Post ran a column decrying the drift of the Kennedy Center—written, just to give the piece a little more of an imprimatur, by Philip Kennicott, the Post’s official art and architecture critic. Where the Kennedy Center once promoted symphonies, operas, and classic theater productions, the D.C. institution now “abandons the arts for pop culture,” Kennicott fumed. And he pointed out that this year’s Kennedy Center honorees included “television producer Norman Lear, singer-songwriter Gloria Estefan, music mogul Lionel Richie and hip-hop star LL Cool J,” all of whom have innumerable other sources of popular praise. What need have we of the Kennedy Center, when its gold medals are just late imitations of the Grammys, Oscars, and Emmys?

As it happens, two days before, the political reporter Amber Phillips wrote in that same Washington Post an analysis of Arizona senator Jeff Flake’s new book, a tirade against Donald Trump. “Flake routinely catalogs Trump alongside evil and danger,” she explained. “At one point, he compares the Republican Party trying to make peace with this president to a German scholar who sold his soul to the devil.”

What Flake had written was “Faustian bargain,” of course. I can’t decide whether Phillips gave her gloss because she herself had to look up the meaning of what she considered an obscure phrase, or whether she merely thought that readers of the Washington Post wouldn’t know the meaning of the image from Goethe’s Faust. CNN political editor Chris Cillizza didn’t think he needed to explain the phrase to his readers. Nor did many others who quoted it—although none of them managed to note that Flake had actually misused the expression, turning it into a redundancy. “If this was our Faustian bargain, then it was not worth it,” the outraged Republican senator said of his party’s acceptance of Trump, missing what’s built into the phrase: the fact that selling one’s soul is never supposed to be “worth it.” (For those, like Flake, a little distant from the biblical foundations of Western literature, Mark 8:36 is the text Goethe had in mind.)

In other words, we live in a time when even the Kennedy Center can’t bring itself to concentrate on classical music and the high performance arts of Western civilization. We live in a time in which even the Washington Post can’t allow a reference to the Faust legend that has inspired so much literature. The process, in both instances, probably begins with a fear of being accused of elitism and snobbery, the greatest of sins in a democracy. But the fear is allowed to rule when we notice that references to Wagner’s Ring cycle or Goethe’s Faust simply aren’t as well known as “Hey, hey, we’re the Monkees.” Or “Oh, what can it mean / to a daydream believer and a homecoming queen?”