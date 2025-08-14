FASTER, PLEASE: Cleaning Up Homeless Encampments Could Be Trump’s Next 80-20 Issue.

Donald Trump, of course, is a talented politician who can see the opportunity. I expect him to seize the issue as we approach the 2025 midterms. His attempt to clean up Washington, D.C., is, in my view, a test run of such policies, and the politics around them. He is also, shall we say, not a man inclined to focus on the inherent dignity of people who get in his way. Trump will vilify with his rhetoric those who he deems as his opponents, even if those opponents are his own destitute countrymen.

That’s not to say that the president will be wrong to highlight this issue. Americans ought to embrace a different paradigm on vagrancy and homelessness that cleans up our neighborhoods and our parks, and increases the quality of life for not only ourselves and our families, but also those who are currently living at the lowest ebb of their lives on our streets. While doing so, we must ensure that we respect the fundamental rights and dignity of all people, especially those who are, like us, citizens of this great country.

How exactly to do all that? I’ll be the first to tell you that I am unsure. This issue is complicated and thorny. Simply clearing out the tent cities won’t solve the underlying problems of mental illness, drug addiction, and poverty, of course.