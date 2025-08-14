FASTER, PLEASE: Cleaning Up Homeless Encampments Could Be Trump’s Next 80-20 Issue.
Donald Trump, of course, is a talented politician who can see the opportunity. I expect him to seize the issue as we approach the 2025 midterms. His attempt to clean up Washington, D.C., is, in my view, a test run of such policies, and the politics around them. He is also, shall we say, not a man inclined to focus on the inherent dignity of people who get in his way. Trump will vilify with his rhetoric those who he deems as his opponents, even if those opponents are his own destitute countrymen.
That’s not to say that the president will be wrong to highlight this issue. Americans ought to embrace a different paradigm on vagrancy and homelessness that cleans up our neighborhoods and our parks, and increases the quality of life for not only ourselves and our families, but also those who are currently living at the lowest ebb of their lives on our streets. While doing so, we must ensure that we respect the fundamental rights and dignity of all people, especially those who are, like us, citizens of this great country.
How exactly to do all that? I’ll be the first to tell you that I am unsure. This issue is complicated and thorny. Simply clearing out the tent cities won’t solve the underlying problems of mental illness, drug addiction, and poverty, of course.
We’ll know he’s serious about the issue if he wants to reopen state mental hospitals:
Flashback: It’s mental health, stupid: How Team Biden misunderstands homeless crisis.
Some rough-sleepers would relish permanent housing, yes. But many would also choose to stay on the streets. That’s because untreated mental illness, not a housing shortage, is the real source of the problem for a significant share of the homeless.
In 2015 (the most recent such survey), the Department of Housing and Urban Development found that at least 25 percent of the US homeless, or 140,000 people, were seriously mentally ill; 45 percent suffered from mental illness of some kind. Serious mental illness isn’t garden-variety anxiety or melancholy. It’s the sort of paranoid schizophrenia that can involve voices instructing the patient to push a young woman toward an oncoming subway train.
Others are haunted by the demon of addiction. As the Substance Abuse and Treatment Center has reported, “tragically, homelessness and substance abuse go hand-in-hand. The end result of homelessness is often substance abuse, and substance abuse often contributes to homelessness.” The National Coalition for the Homeless has found that 38 percent of homeless people are alcohol-dependent, while 26 percent are dependent on other harmful chemicals.
But solving the problem would mean a enormous and seemingly permanent gravy train would be derailed. In December of 2009, SF Weekly had this classic Fox Butterfield-esque line: “Despite its spending more money per capita on homelessness than any comparable city, [San Francisco’s] homeless problem is worse than any comparable city’s.”