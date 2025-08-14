MAKE PYONGYANG GREAT AGAIN! Meet the Group Pushing Americans to Support North Korea.

Late last month, a coalition of pro–North Korean activists gathered in New York City. Ostensibly there to defend “Korean independence,” their real purpose was to spread anti-American propaganda and justify the crimes of Pyongyang and other totalitarian regimes.

Nodutdol, an effectively pro-North Korean group, co-hosted the People’s Summit for Korea from July 25 through 27. The event featured professional activists, academics, government officials, and longtime radicals with decades of involvement in left-wing politics. Also present were a stable of revolutionary leftist groups, including the People’s Forum, ANSWER Coalition, the United National Antiwar Coalition, and more.

The conference offered several radical presentations. It included plenary sessions, such as “The Long Revolution of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea“ and “Toward a United Front: U.S. Out of Everywhere“; workshops, such as “Surviving Sanctions: Resisting the Imperial Agenda” and “People to People: Reflections from Delegations to North Korea”; and a session for students, titled “Students: Planting the Seeds of the Student Movement.”