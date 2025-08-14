FAIL, BRITANNIA: 10 Examples of Absurd Fallout From the U.K.’s Online Safety Act.

For U.K. residents, the options are either to accept that their internet experience will be sanitized as if they’re children, to circumvent the law by surfing the web exclusively using a VPN, or to submit to all sorts of different age-verification services (including ID checks and facial scans) that could leave their identities and information vulnerable.

“Even when these systems ‘work,’ they’re creating massive honeypots of personal data,” points out Masnick. “As we’ve seen repeatedly, companies collecting biometric data and ID verification inevitably get breached, and suddenly intimate details about people’s online activity become public. Just ask the users of Tea, a women’s dating safety app that recently exposed thousands of users’ verification selfies after requiring facial recognition for ‘safety.'”

U.K. residents are already reporting a host of troubles with accessing all sorts of content. Let’s dive into these mishaps, shall we?