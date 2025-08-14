THE INCREDIBLE SHRINKING PREMIER: UK’s Starmer Stumbles to His LOWEST Popularity Levels Ever, With 68% Disapproval of His Government and Only 13% Support.
And now a word from legendary anglophile Homer J. Simpson:
THE INCREDIBLE SHRINKING PREMIER: UK’s Starmer Stumbles to His LOWEST Popularity Levels Ever, With 68% Disapproval of His Government and Only 13% Support.
And now a word from legendary anglophile Homer J. Simpson:
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.