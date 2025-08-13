80/20: Anderson Cooper explains the clever trap Trump has set for Democrats after announcing DC crime crackdown that has infuriated liberals.

Anderson Cooper thinks Donald Trump has taken over policing in Washington DC to dare Democrats into saying there’s no crime problem in US cities.

The CNN star told New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman that the Dems’ decision to highlight falling crime in DC will likely backfire – because so many locals of all political persuasions have recent personal experiences of lawlessness.

‘It’s so interesting,’ Cooper said on his show AC: 360 on Tuesday. ‘The conflict, you know, Democrats face when talking about the policing in the District of Columbia.’

‘Do you point out statistics of out of a 30-year low as they as the statistics show, and thereby sound like you’re saying, oh, there’s not a crime problem in Washington, DC? Where there’s crime problem everywhere.’

Haberman agreed, conceding: ‘There is a crime problem everywhere.’