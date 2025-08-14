KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Oh, NOW the Dems Are Worried About ‘Rewriting History.’ “Conservatives have no need to rewrite American history — we’ve always liked it here, warts and all. We’ve never downplayed the awful stuff, and we’re still able to be patriotic. The Democrats rewrite American history because they hate the United States of America, it’s that simple. That’s why Obama blathered on about fundamentally transforming it. Democrats have been hell-bent on doing just that ever since, and won’t stop until they’ve Sovietized the place to their liking.”