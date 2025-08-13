OH,TO BE IN ENGLAND:

I don’t know if there’s a point left in saying something like this, but just in case… Well-meaning Westerners see this as a kind and generous gesture of politeness. However, third worlders see it as weakness and an invitation to violence and domination. This is just reality. https://t.co/avWiF7FSWF — Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry (@pegobry_en) August 13, 2025

UPDATE (from Steve): Gestures like this one might have started out as well-meaning, but if so, that’s no longer the case.

It no longer feels paranoid to wonder if the UK government uses foreigners to subjugate their own people. — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) August 13, 2025

If “Let us celebrate you while you rape our little girls” isn’t an open invitation for more crimes against helpless Britons, then what is it?